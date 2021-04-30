South Africa: Ramaphosa's Zondo Show - Platitudes and Fables of Renewal and Resurrection

29 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Susan Booysen

Cyril Ramaphosa's evidence nevertheless illuminated the intersection of governing party and government - and how in cases of clashes of interest it has been (and is likely to continue to be) the party that prevails.

South Africa's dual system of government, particracy in confluence with constitutional multiparty democracy, was at the centre of President Cyril Ramaphosa's fables of renewal and resurrection at the Zondo Commission this week.

The inputs revealed that the African National Congress (ANC) accepts that it has committed mistakes of corruption and capture, but that the ANC as a political party is not opening up to public scrutiny of its inner workings in relation to government - even if, in Ramaphosa's words, the way in which the ANC functioned as political party "had an impact on how corruption happened".

Ramaphosa's under-oath evidence at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry shone light, modestly, on questions that have been dogging South African politics for close to two decades. Few of the expositions were new; they tended to offer confirmations of known political praxis. The details nevertheless illuminated the intersection of governing party and government - and how in cases of clashes of interest it has been (and is likely to...

