South Africa: For Two Days, Ramaphosa Toed the Party Line, Downplayed ANC's State Capture Inertia and Lapses

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Justice Raymond Zondo, top right (file photos).
30 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Amid chuckles and bonhomie, President Cyril Ramaphosa, over two days, took control of the optics to do some damage control for the governing ANC at the State Capture Commission. Staying on message, Ramaphosa played the reasonable man.

Controlling the optics is what President Cyril Ramaphosa does. And he does it graciously, even under the pressure of awkward and uncomfortable questions. He's had plenty of practice, given the raucous opposition benches during the Q&As in the House.

For the ANC, the past two days' testimony by its president was crucial to try to, if not undo, then at least soften the damage done by its failure to decisively act against State Capture.

And Ramaphosa did that.

Some of the softening came from him making concessions of ANC "lapses" and "delays" -- note, not errors or miscalculations -- all suitably qualified with phrases like, "in hindsight". Some of it came from his acknowledging that things could have been done better, while insisting nothing was done maliciously, only slowly. And some of it came from him pledging to do better.

His appearance signalled voluntary compliance with law and structures like the State Capture Commission -- in stark contrast to ex-president Jacob Zuma, who's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

