South Africa: As Ace Magashule's Step-Aside Deadline Expires, Supra Mahumapelo Vows to Fight Suspension

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has vowed to appeal against his five-year suspension from the ANC while also looking ahead to the party's next national conference. The deadline for ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule to step aside, meanwhile, appears to have been extended.

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has claimed his five-year suspension from the ANC did not follow the party's disciplinary procedures and was motivated by biased rivals aiming to purge opponents.

Mahumapelo, a Member of Parliament who led the ANC in North West between 2011 and 2018, will appeal against the five-year suspension handed down by the party's interim provincial committee on Wednesday.

He was suspended alongside acting ANC provincial Women's League Secretary Bitsa Lenkopane for organising a parallel rally to an official party event in December 2020 ahead of by-elections. The interim ANC North West leadership provisionally suspended Mahumapelo last week, pending the outcome of his case.

Lenkopane is also appealing against her five-year suspension. According to the outcomes of their disciplinary hearings, both Mahumapelo and Lenkopane are due to undergo political mentoring during their suspensions, with Mahumapelo to be mentored by former president Thabo Mbeki for three years.

The ANC leaders will remain members while...