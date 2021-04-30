Nigeria: FIBA, NBBF Launch Mentorship Programme for Retired Professionals

The Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) is to organize a three-step Mentorship program for individuals across Nigeria.

The webinar training which in conjunction with the NBBF will be held via Zoom platform and is targeted at supporting all young elite players to attain their highest level on the court and increase the education among professional basketball players while supporting them in their transition to life after their basketball career.

According to the guidelines, interested trainees must be a retired professional player, recognised and respected by younger players, have a good command of English as well as be in good standing with the National Federation.

The mentorship program is in partnership with Talented Athletes Scholarship Scheme (TASS) which specialises in providing lifestyle support to athletes off and on the court.

The three programmes will include Athlete Lifestyle Mentor Certificate (delivered by TASS and FIBA), FIBA Off-Court Guide (FIBA) and Individual Assignment (Players' Mentor and supported by FIBA).

To this end, all interested individuals in Nigeria are to register through the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

Successful members have an opportunity to work with the National Federation and FIBA Players' workshops during FIBA events.

They can also be hired by clubs, leagues or individual youth players with an opportunity to provide lifestyle support to athletes from other sports.

Application closes on the 30th of April.

For more information, interested candidates should contact the NBBF Secretary General, Afolabi-Oluwayemi Bisi via nigeriabballfederation@yahoo.com.