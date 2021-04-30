Sudan: South Kordofan Attacks On Civilians Continue, Police Still Do Not Act

Talodi / Kadugli — The security situation in Talodi and Kadugli, South Kordofan, deteriorated in April. Several murders and armed robberies were reported to the police, to no avail.

The Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO) said in a report this morning, that two armed men wearing uniforms of the Sudan Armed Forces broke into a house in Talodi town on Sunday, and robbed the people present of their phones and money.

Before leaving, they shot Abdelghani Suliman (46) in his abdomen. The victim was taken to a hospital in the North Kordofan capital El Obeid, 400 km from Talodi.

0n April 5, Kamal El Haj (31) was found dead at his house in Talodi with gunshot wounds in his head. One day before, El Jeili Abakar (35) was robbed in his house in Talodi by armed men wearing SAF uniforms.

These cases were reported to the police of Talodi, but no further investigation was done. This has caused anxiety among the residents of Talodi, HUDO stated.

Kadugli

On April 10, a passenger vehicle coming from Khartoum was attacked near Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan.

When the minibus, carrying 13 women passengers and the owner, approached the El Ameid bend near Kadugli, a car without number plate overtook them and stopped in front of them, HUDO reported on April 20.

Two masked gunmen then stepped down to stop the bus. The driver of the minibus however did not stop whereupon the attackers shot at the bus. The bullets hit the front window and one of the tyres, but the driver and the passengers remained unharmed.

They reported the case to the police of Kadugli police, but, again, no action was taken.

Armed robberies occur regularly near the El Ameid bend, near Kadugli Airport at the northern part of the town.