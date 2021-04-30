Egypt: EGX Gains Egp 800 Million in April

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) gained EGP 800 million in April, with the market capital hitting EGP 650.7 billion, compared to EGP 649.9 billion the previous month.

The EGX indices showed mixed performance during the month, according to the EGX monthly report a copy of which was obtained by MENA.

The EGX 30 benchmark index declined 0.88 percent, closing at 10,475.26 points, said the report.

Meanwhile, the EGX 70 EWI of the leading small and mid-cap enterprises jumped 4.5 percent, hitting 2,058.98 points, it added.