Egypt Restores Two Smuggled Ancient Artifacts From Italy

29 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Ambassador to Italy Hisham Badr has been handed over two ancient artifacts dating back to the Greco-Roman era at the headquarters of Italy's Carabinieri Department for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday 29/4/2021.

The move comes within the framework of Egypt's tireless efforts to restore Egyptian antiquities that had been smuggled abroad, as well as the great importance attached by the State and its institutions to preserve the country's heritage and history.

It also comes in light of the role played by the Foreign Ministry in restoring smuggled Egyptian artifacts in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The first antiquity is the bust of a female statue made of pottery, and the other one is a small pottery vessel with a wide mouth and a handle that connects the mouth to the body, the Foreign Ministry statement said, noting that both artifacts date back to the Greco-Roman era.

The two antiquities have been seized in the Italian city of Genoa by the security authorities concerned, it added.

