A Presidential Decree approving a loan agreement between the government and the OPEC Fund for International Development (OPEC Fund) on the third phase of a project for developing micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) was issued Thursday.

The agreement that was signed on June 22,2020 and approved by the House of Representatives on Nov.1, 2020 is worth of dlrs 95 million.

The decree was published in the official Gazette of Thursday 29/4/2021.