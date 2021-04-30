Ethiopia: Shoukri - Ethiopia Rejected Regional, Int'l Mediations to Solve GERD Crisis‎

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri referred to Ethiopia's intransigence over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and that the Ethiopian side has turned down regional as well as international meditations to solve the crisis.

During a meeting of the House of Senate's Arab and African Committee Wednesday to discuss foreign challenges besetting Egypt, the foreign minister posted MPs on the outcome of his recent African visit, during which he handed over messages from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to a number of African leaders and heads of states on the latest developments regarding the GERD file.

Shoukri said Egypt supports Ethiopia's development and progress, but not at the expense of other countries, especially when it comes to River Nile Water.

He highlighted Egypt's pivotal regional role, referring to the key Egyptian role on the regional and international arenas.

The foreign minister said Egypt advocates a political solution for the current crisis concerning the GERD.

He reiterated his keenness on continued contact with MPs, especially in light of ongoing challenges to Egyptian and regional national security.