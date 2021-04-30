Egypt: Gazzar - Developing 'Maspero Triangle' to Change Map of Area

Housing Minister Assam Gazzar said the development of the "Maspero Triangle" area will change the area's map after finalizing the project.

In statements on Thursday29/4/2021, he said the political leadership is deeply interested in the project as President Abdel Fattah El Sisi seeks to develop the capital.

He added that two buildings were set up for people who chose to return to the area after development.

He noted that the state seeks to develop slum areas and improve people's living conditions in these areas.

The development plan, valued at LE10 billion, aims to turn the Maspero Triangle into a residential, commercial, administrative, entertainment, and tourist area.

The Maspero Triangle was given its name because of its triangle shape on the map. The area was home to at least 18,000 residents until 2017, when most were relocated to make way for construction.