Egypt Sends Medical Aid to DR Congo

29 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Armed Forces General Command has ordered the departure of a medical and humanitarian aid shipment plane to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The aid was sent on Wednesday upon the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to provide large quantities of medicines and medical requirements from the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population to the friendly country.

The shipment is part of Egypt's continued support to its sisterly states in facing up to all challenges and crises besetting them.

Such a step also reflects strong ties between Egypt and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and proves Cairo's leading role in helping African countries and providing them with all needed support.

