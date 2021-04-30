Egypt: Sisi Inspects Construction Works of Road Projects in Eastern Cairo

29 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Thursday 29/4/2021 inspected underway construction works at a number of road projects and new axes in eastern Cairo.

During his inspection tour, the president was briefed on the pace of work at the construction sites, calling for abiding by precautions against the coronavirus, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

The president was posted on the development works in the vicinity of Cairo Airport and the expansion of Abd El-Hameed Badawi street to become six lanes on each direction, as well as the establishment of some bridges to ease traffic congestion in this area, the spokesman added.

President Sisi also checked on the new network of bridges and main axes that were built in Cairo's Nasr City district, the spokesman noted.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.