Egypt: Sisi Inspects Construction Works of Road Projects in Eastern Cairo

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Thursday 29/4/2021 inspected underway construction works at a number of road projects and new axes in eastern Cairo.

During his inspection tour, the president was briefed on the pace of work at the construction sites, calling for abiding by precautions against the coronavirus, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

The president was posted on the development works in the vicinity of Cairo Airport and the expansion of Abd El-Hameed Badawi street to become six lanes on each direction, as well as the establishment of some bridges to ease traffic congestion in this area, the spokesman added.

President Sisi also checked on the new network of bridges and main axes that were built in Cairo's Nasr City district, the spokesman noted.