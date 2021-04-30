Eritrea: International Day of Workers Observed in Anseba

Keren, 29 April 2021- The International Day of Workers, 1 May, has been observed at regional level in Keren city on 27 April under the theme "Labor for Greening Campaign".

Speaking at the event, Mr. Atobrhan Gebrat, head of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers in Anseba region, said that last year the Confederation branch has been engaged in cooperation with stakeholders in ensuring the health workers including raising the awareness of workers on COVID-19 pandemic as well as distribution of sanitizers and masks to the working force.

Pointing out that the International Workers Day is the day in which workers evaluate their work performances and design future plan, Mr. Mohammed Jabir, head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch in the region, said that strong effort is being exerted to ensure the health and rights of workers as well as conducive working condition with a view to boost productivity.

Mr. Abdella Musa, Governor of the region, on his part called on workers to strengthen organizational capacity and in the implementation of the national development drives.

The International Workers Day, 1 May, is being observed for the 131st time at international level and for the 30th time at national level.