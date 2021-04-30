Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

29 April 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Twelve patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Southern, Central and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera, Southern Region. Five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The last patient is from the Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has accordingly increased to 3671.

The total number of recovered patients to-date is 3492 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

29 April 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.