Kenya: Allow Healthy Debate in Constitutional Reforms

30 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
editorial

The clamour for constitutional reforms was never going to be easy. The storm in Parliament this week when the Building Bridges Initiative Bill was introduced only served to confirm that.

Several times in the past, we have argued that the country needs a healthy debate about the proposed legal amendments; but that has largely been ignored. For there is a singular push to change the laws without considering alternative views.

Right from the outset, it is vital to acknowledge that the 2010 Constitution has inherent deficiencies and the argument for changing them is sound. BBI, an offshoot of the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, provided the impetus for the change, which fact has largely been accepted.

However, the point has severally been made that the amendments should in themselves be constitutional. Citizens ought to be alarmed when the political class bulldoze through legal changes and compel everyone to kowtow. At the moment, the debate in Parliament is whether or not to adopt a report of the joint committee of Justice and Legal Affairs, which has raised fundamental constitutional issues about BBI Bill.

Midwifing the process

First is the role of Parliament in debating BBI Bill that has been approved by county assemblies and second, the validity of some of the proposals contained in the document.

However, BBI proponents are stubbornly opposed to those contrarian views. Which is why the motion to discuss the BBI Bill report was moved by Leaders of Majority in both the National Assembly and Senate and not the committee chairs as is conventionally the practice.

Although not unprocedural, it was telling. It underscored the fact that the authorities wanted to push through an agenda in the House.

We restate the argument that we have made before, that the reforms should not be imposed on Kenyans. The Bill should be debated freely. Parliament should play its rightful role in midwifing the process without extraneous interference.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.