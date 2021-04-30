Africa: Beach Soccer AFCON - Ugandan Sand Cranes Want to Surprise in Senegal

Uganda will play in Group A of the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2021 alongside the host country and two-time winner of the Beach Soccer AFCON (2016, 2018) Senegal, DR Congo as well as Tanzania. A tough draw for Sand Cranes coach Salim Jamal Muwonge, but not one to fear.

Following the draw which took place this Thursday in Cairo, Uganda - who is having their first appearance at the Beach Soccer AFCON - were placed in Group A of the continental Beach Soccer showpiece.

The Sand Cranes were scheduled to face Ghana in the qualifiers, but the West Africans withdrew, leaving Uganda with their debut appearance in the finals.

While the news of an automatic qualifier was greeted with joy in Uganda, there were concerns that they could not play some serious matches ahead of the tournament.

But optimistic coach Muwonge promises surprises in Senegal.

"The draw is over and now we look to the final tournament. We have a difficult group, but we know how to handle games.

"Senegal is a big team that plays at home. Tanzania is our neighbor and we have faced them on several occasions. DR Congo is new to us, but we have an idea of them.

"My players are ready for the tournament, and we will analyze our opponents sufficiently before going to Senegal. We will surprise the tournament," he promised.

The Sand Cranes are not the only debutants. DR Congo and Mozambique will also discover Beach Soccer AFCON for the first time. While Tanzania have their second appearance in the finals.

"The other teams in the tournament are very good, but we will be in Senegal to show people how much Beach Soccer has improved at home.

Senegal, Morocco and Egypt are all favorites. They are experienced, but we will also come up with tactics to match the rest of the teams. Our goal in this final tournament is to play some great, but above all we want to qualify for the Beach Soccer World Cup," said Muwonge.

No dream is too big for Uganda, especially when it comes to national pride. "I want to see my players fight for the Sand Cranes jersey. We will be in Senegal to fight for our country," he concluded.