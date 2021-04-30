Africa: Beach Soccer AFCON - Senegal Is Facing the Unknown, Says Coach Sylla

29 April 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The draw of the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2021 put the hosts and title holders Senegal in Group A alongside DR Congo, Tanzania and Uganda, while Group B involves Egypt, Mozambique, Morocco and the Seychelles.

"Apart from Tanzania, which we faced during the last AFCON 2018 in Egypt, our opponents are unknown to us. Now we have to prepare accordingly and be very careful," said Senegal's beach soccer team coach Ngally Sylla after the draw.

According to Sylla, "at the moment, everyone is favorite, and maybe even Senegal is an outsider."

Senegal, two-time winners of the Beach Soccer AFCON (2016, 2018), will seek their third trophy in four editions. Senegal have so far played in the finals of each edition, and only lost the title to Madagascar in 2015.

However, the title defense is essential for their coach Sylla.

"The goal is clear; we are defending our title. As a coach, I won it twice in a row. I would like to add a third title this year and we will do everything we can to defend our title. But we know it will not always be easy, and we will use all technical and physical means to win this tournament."

Senegal will play the opening match of the 2021 Beach Soccer AFCON on 23 May against debutants DR Congo.

The competition will take place in Saly from 23 to 20 May 2021.

