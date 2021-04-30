Gambia: UTG Purchases Laboratory Equipment Worth D6 Million

The University of the Gambia (UTG) has purchased laboratory equipment, including microscope worth D6 million for the School of Medicine, Allies Health Sciences and School of Arts and Sciences.

The equipment is meant for the development of labs within the sciences. UTG aims to develop physic, chemistry, biology and medicinal labs for the advancement of laboratory services.

The handing over ceremony of the 25 materials to the beneficial schools was held at the university main campus in Kanifing on Wednesday.

Recently, the school has launched a new library that has both traditional and E-library facilities to provide students and lecturers access to journals, books, audios and videos for research.

Speaking at the event, Professor Pierre Gomez, a Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor, said this is the first instance in the history of the University for Them to purchase laboratory equipment worth six million dalasi for the betterment and quality of sciences in the school.

Prof Gomez said it took a lot of challenges before the equipment were purchased. But he said it is necessary to invest in the labs for the development of all.

UTG Vice Chancellor, Professor Faqir Muhammad Anjum, said the ceremony was an important event as the equipment will be distributed to School of Medicine, Allies Health Sciences and School of Arts and Sciences. He said this is geared towards the advancement of education in the Gambia.

Professor Anjum said it is of paramount importance for the University to be equipped with both practical and theoretical part of learning, most especially in the sciences.

Mr. Faqir said the university has opportunities to offer students quality education, adding they will be providing master's program for their faculty members through exchange programs and partner universities when the Covid-19 is under control.