Gambia: Lawyer Yanks Darboe's Sedition Trial Adjourned

29 April 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

The sedition trial of Lawyer Yankuba Darboe of the United Democratic Party (UDP) has suffered a setback after the trial magistrate.

On Wednesday, the case was scheduled to come at 10 am but trial magistrate S. Jobarteh was not absent. According to the information Foroyaa gathered, she went to attend a capacity building workshop.

Darboe came to the court with his lawyer, but they were told the case couldn't proceed.

Darboe is standing trial on two criminal counts; Sedition and Prohibition of Conduct Conducive to the Breach of the Peace Conduct. He pleaded not guilty to the charges as alleged.

On count 1, he was charged with Sedition contrary to section 52 (1) (b) of the Criminal Code. According to the particulars of the offence, Yankuba Darboe on or about the 10th February 2021 at the Serious Crime Office in the city of Banjul, with seditious intention uttered seditious words against the President and the administration of Justice in The Gambia when he stated "We will not go to any fucking court on this case anymore, if they want, let them take us to Mile II and we will remain there until sanity comes back to this country, Barrow is a stupid and clueless Dictator" - an act that is calculated to bring into hatred, contempt or disaffection against the person of the President of The Republic of The Gambia.

On the second and final count, Darboe is charged with Prohibition of Conduct Conducive to the Breach of the Peace contrary to section 9 of the Public Order Act. According to the particulars of offence, Yankuba Darboe, on or about the 10th February 2021 at the Serious Crime Office in the city of Banjul of The Republic of The Gambia, whilst in a public place, uses insulting and abusive language against the judicial system of The Gambia making utterances that "If they want, they can go to their Kangaroo courts and decide our fate with their son of a bitch Judges, bastard judges, we will not accept their nonsense again and we will never go to no fucking court."

The alleged seditious video featuring Lawyer Yankuba Darboe was on Tuesday, 23rd March 2021 played before the Banjul Magistrates Court. It was tendered, admitted into evidence and marked as exhibit.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.