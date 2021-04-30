Gambia: Court of Appeal Strikes Out UDP Appeal Against Sheriffo Sonko, IEC

29 April 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

Justices of the Gambia Court of Appeal on Thursday, 29th April 2021 struck out the civil appeal case involving the United Democratic Party (UDP) versus the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Sheriffo Sonko, Councillor Bilal Faal and Councillor Momodou Bojang.

The case was brought in 2020 by the UDP after the party expelled Sonko -the Chairman Brikama of Area Council, Faal and Bojang seeking bye-elections to be held in their positions. The appeal case emanated from the high court after the trial judge decided to refer the matter to the Supreme Court for interpretation. Since 2020, the appeal case could not make headway.

On Wednesday, the case was called before Justices Omar M.M. Njie, Na-Cisse Wadda and Basiru V.P. Mahoney, but none of the parties in the case were present.

Lawyer Abdul Aziz Bensouda for UDP informed the court that his senior Lawyer Borry S. Touray has filed a notice of withdrawal of the case. The notice was dated 19th March 2021 and filed on the 20th March.

Lawyer Kebba Sanyang for IEC said he was not served with the notice of withdrawal by UDP, but accepted service in court. After going through the notice, he said he was not opposed to the application by the party to have the matter withdrawn.

Lawyer Ida Richards for Sheriffo Sonko, like Lawyer Sanyang, said she was not also served, but accepted service in court. She also said she was not opposed to the application.

Justice Omar M.M. Njie, the President of the Gambia Court of Appeal struck out the case since there was no objection from the respondents - IEC and Sheriffo Sonko.

The decision to withdraw was based on the Supreme Court decision in the same matter in which the apex court held that Sheriffo Sonko cannot lose his seat merely because UDP expelled him. On this basis, the UDP decided to withdraw the case.

In another development, the same bench of Justices of the Court of Appeal struck out the appeal case of Sheriffo Sonko against IEC.

Lawyer Ida Richards for Chairman Sonko said she has filed a notice of withdrawal dated the 23rd April 2021 seeking withdrawal of the appeal case.

Lawyer Kebba Sanyang said he was not served with the notice, but accepted service in court. He informed the court that he had no objection to the application for the withdrawal of the case. Justice Njie struck out the case.

In both cases, there was no order as to cost. Readers would recall that the Supreme Court has held that Sheriffo Sonko cannot lose his seat on the basis that UDP expelled him. On this regard, Sonko has got what he wanted from the apex court and on this basis; he had to withdraw his appeal.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.