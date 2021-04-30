Algeria: Partial Lockdown Extended in 19 Provinces for 21 Days

29 April 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The partial lockdown measures from midnight to 04:00 on the morning of the next day have been extended in 19 provinces for a period of 21 days, as of Saturday, according to the decision taken by Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, in implementation of the guidelines of President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, as part of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), the Prime Minister's Office said Thursday in a statement.

According to the statement, are not concerned by the lockdown measure the following 39 provinces Chlef, Oum El Bouaghi, Biskra, Bechar, Bouira, Tamenghasset, Tlemcen, Tiaret, Djelfa, Saida, Skikda, Annaba, Guelma, Medea, Mostaganem, Mascara, El Bayadh, Illizi, Bordj Bou Arreridj, El Tarf, Tindouf, Tissemsilt, Khenchela, Souk Ahras, Mila, Ain Defla, Naama, Ain Temouchent, Ghardaïa, Relizane, Timimoun, Bordj Badji Mokhtar, Ouled Djellal, Beni Abbés, In Salah, In Guezzam, Djanet, El Meghaeir and El Meniaa, added the source.

"In accordance with the instructions of President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, minister of National Defense and at the end of the consultations with the Scientific Committee for monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic and the Health Authority, Prime minister Abdelaziz Djerad decided a series of measures to implement as part of the plan for the health crisis management relating to the Coronavirus pandemic."

