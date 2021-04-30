Zimbabwe: Mash East Open Tourney Kicks-Off Volleyball Season

29 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

AFTER more than 15 months without action, volleyball will mark its return this Saturday when the Mashonaland East Volleyball Association (MEVA) host an open tournament in Ruwa.

The game was last played at the end of 2019 and, just like other sporting disciplines has been on a Covid-19 induced long break.

But, it's all systems go on Saturday with the open tournament having been cleared by the authorities.

The overwhelming response from the clubs across the country underlines how much the stakeholders have long suffered from lack of action thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sixteen men's clubs and eight female teams have confirmed their participation at this fiesta but the MEVA working in conjunction with the Sports Commission are considering to trim the number of male teams by almost half for the purposes of attaining social distancing and other measures to minimize the chances on Covid-19 spread.

About four companies have already poured resources towards the tournament with all participants guaranteed to walk away with something.

MEVA chairperson Thulisani Zarima said all was set for the season-opener.

"It's been long since we were on the volleyball courts and this tournament is a unique one," Zarima said.

"All is set for the jamboree and we are expecting fireworks as we have teams from all corners of the country.

"We are observing all the Covid-19 protocol and we are ready to host the whole of the country in Ruwa.

"The overwhelming response by clubs is a big sign that club volleyball is back with a bang.

"Companies like Pepsi, Moushtech and the Ruwa Local Board have all poured resources towards the successful hosting of this tournament. We are still expecting some more corporates to also commit as we are at an advanced stage of negotiations.

"There will be team and individual prizes and all participants are guaranteed to take something home."

The tournament will mark the official return of volleyball with league games expected to start in mid-May

For the ladies' category, Pythons, Chargers, Hummers, Cheetahs, Riverside and Ruwa will battle it out for honours while Ruwa, Coba, Tseba, Vital, Cheetahs, Hummers, Marondera Tigers, Devine Yard, St Johns, St Collins, Warren Park Spikers, Old Madhara, Norton, Wolves, Rockets and Chargers wrestle for the men's title.

