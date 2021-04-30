Rwanda: Rains to Be Slightly Above Normal in Early May

Rwanda Meteorology Agency has said that rains expected within the first ten days of May will be slightly above normal rainfall compared to the same period in the past years.

The forecast released on Thursday shows that rainfall ranging between 40 and 160 millimeters is expected across the country during May 2021.

A reduction in the amount of rainfall is expected towards the end of the month of May which marks the end of the rainy season in many parts of the country, reads the statement.

Rainfall ranging between 40 and 60mm is expected in eastern and central parts of Nyagatare, Gatsibo, Kayonza, Kirehe, and Bugesera districts.

Rainfall ranging between 60 and 80 mm is expected in remaining parts of Kirehe and Bugesera districts, southern parts of Ngoma, Nyarugenge, Kicukiro, Gicumbi, eastern parts of Gasabo District, northern and southern parts of Rwamagana, western parts of Gatsibo District and some pockets located in southern parts of Kayonza and western parts of Nyagatare districts.

Rainfall ranging between 80 and 100 mm is expected in Kamonyi and Gisagara districts, central and eastern parts of Huye, Nyanza and Ruhango districts, eastern parts of Nyaruguru and Muhanga districts, southern parts of Rulindo and Kayonza districts, western parts of Gasabo and Nyagatare district, central parts of Rwamagana and Gicumbi districts and northern parts of Ngoma, Nyarugenge and Kicukiro districts.

The weatherman says rainfall ranging between 100 and 120 mm is expected in northeastern part of Gicumbi, central parts of Rulindo and Nyaruguru, southern parts of Gakenke and Rusizi, north and western parts of Muhanga, western parts of Ruhango, Nyanza and Huye districts and eastern parts of Ngororero, Karongi and Nyamagabe districts.

Rainfall ranging between 120 and 140 mm is expected in many parts of Nyamasheke, Musanze and Burera districts, central and western parts of Rusizi, eastern part of Nyabihu, central and southwestern parts of Ngororero, southern part of Rutsiro, most of the remaining parts of Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru except parts located in Nyungwe National Park, and remaining parts of Gicumbi, Gakenke, Rulindo and Karongi districts.

As rainfall ranging between 140 and 160 mm is expected in Rubavu district and remaining parts of Nyabihu, Rutsiro, Ngororero, Nyamasheke, Rusizi, Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru, Musanze and Burera districts.