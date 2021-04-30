Rwanda: Rains to Be Slightly Above Normal in Early May

29 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Rwanda Meteorology Agency has said that rains expected within the first ten days of May will be slightly above normal rainfall compared to the same period in the past years.

The forecast released on Thursday shows that rainfall ranging between 40 and 160 millimeters is expected across the country during May 2021.

A reduction in the amount of rainfall is expected towards the end of the month of May which marks the end of the rainy season in many parts of the country, reads the statement.

Rainfall ranging between 40 and 60mm is expected in eastern and central parts of Nyagatare, Gatsibo, Kayonza, Kirehe, and Bugesera districts.

Rainfall ranging between 60 and 80 mm is expected in remaining parts of Kirehe and Bugesera districts, southern parts of Ngoma, Nyarugenge, Kicukiro, Gicumbi, eastern parts of Gasabo District, northern and southern parts of Rwamagana, western parts of Gatsibo District and some pockets located in southern parts of Kayonza and western parts of Nyagatare districts.

Rainfall ranging between 80 and 100 mm is expected in Kamonyi and Gisagara districts, central and eastern parts of Huye, Nyanza and Ruhango districts, eastern parts of Nyaruguru and Muhanga districts, southern parts of Rulindo and Kayonza districts, western parts of Gasabo and Nyagatare district, central parts of Rwamagana and Gicumbi districts and northern parts of Ngoma, Nyarugenge and Kicukiro districts.

The weatherman says rainfall ranging between 100 and 120 mm is expected in northeastern part of Gicumbi, central parts of Rulindo and Nyaruguru, southern parts of Gakenke and Rusizi, north and western parts of Muhanga, western parts of Ruhango, Nyanza and Huye districts and eastern parts of Ngororero, Karongi and Nyamagabe districts.

Rainfall ranging between 120 and 140 mm is expected in many parts of Nyamasheke, Musanze and Burera districts, central and western parts of Rusizi, eastern part of Nyabihu, central and southwestern parts of Ngororero, southern part of Rutsiro, most of the remaining parts of Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru except parts located in Nyungwe National Park, and remaining parts of Gicumbi, Gakenke, Rulindo and Karongi districts.

As rainfall ranging between 140 and 160 mm is expected in Rubavu district and remaining parts of Nyabihu, Rutsiro, Ngororero, Nyamasheke, Rusizi, Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru, Musanze and Burera districts.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.