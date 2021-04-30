Zimbabwe: Team Zim UK Partners Nefa

TEAM Zimbabwe UK has had another milestone after they partnered the North of England Football Academy, an education and football organisation dedicated to developing young players and offers higher education opportunities.

The partnership will see NEFA and Team Zimbabwe UK work together to identify, bring together and develop the very best young talent in the UK eligible to represent Zimbabwe at national team levels.

The programme will be executed in collaboration with ZIFA with an ultimate goal for Zimbabwe to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Team Zimbabwe UK and NEFA are taking the clue from other notable African countries like Senegal, Togo and Angola who have used the same methods to qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

The partnership will create opportunities that will see potential Zimbabwe national team players come together for training camps for the first time at Under-15, 16, 17 and 18 levels that will complement the existing talent identification programmes already in existence run by ZIFA in Zimbabwe.

NEFA's executive officer, Ryan McKnight, said it is a good move and the development will go a long way.

"This is a very exciting next step for NEFA. We have developed hugely as an organisation over recent times.

"The opportunity to work with Marshal Gore and the rest of Team Zim UK is really exciting. We will see effective use of our top-quality coaching staff bespoke player development programme helping Zimbabwe football under the collaboration," said McKnight.

NEFA's head of academy, Spencer Fearn, said they are looking forward to supporting talent identification and development of players for the Zimbabwe national team.

"There are some very talented players here in the UK that we are aware of, and this partnership will allow us to monitor their progress and work with them at future training camps," said Fearn.

Team Zimbabwe UK's chief executive, Gore, said the partnership is a dream come true for Team Zimbabwe UK as it will provide the much-needed high-level of professional support in managing scouting, coaching and talent development programmes.

"One of the main objectives of this partnership is to ensure that Zimbabwe qualifies for the 2026 World Cup. Through their expertise, knowledge and resources in football coaching, the NEFA will help us scout the best young talented Zimbabwean football players at home and abroad.

"These players will be developed and nurtured using modern scientific football coaching methods while preparing them for duty with the Zimbabwe national team," added Gore.