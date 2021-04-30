South Africa: Continent Nears 4.1 Million Covid-19 Recoveries

As of April 30, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 4,547,351 while over 12,401,980 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 121,529 and 4,090,404 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,579,536 - and 54,331 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 510,886 ), Tunisia ( 307,215 ), Ethiopia ( 256,418 ), Egypt ( 226,531 ), Libya ( 177,072 ) and Nigeria ( 165,055 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.