Rwanda: Magnell to Coach Skol Adrien Cycling Academy at Tour Du Rwanda

Sterling Magnell, the former national cycling team coach will take charge of the Skol Adrien Cycling Academy at the upcoming Tour du Rwanda which will run from May 2-9, Times Sport has learned.

The American coach was given the task after Adrien Niyonshuti, the club coach contracted coronavirus when he visited his family in Italy. Niyonshuti is still in Italy but is expected to return next week.

The Head of Media Relations at SKOL, Karim Tuyishime, told Times Sport that Magnell will lead the team during the Tour du Rwanda but Niyonshuti will join the coaching team in the middle of the race.

Meanwhile, Skol Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA) has named their team for the Tour du Rwanda. The team includes; Jean Eric Habimana, who won the African bronze medal, Seth Hakizimana, Shem Nsengiyumva, Ali Dukuzumuremyi and Janvier Nshimyumuremyi.

Tuyishime also confirmed that Moise Mugisha will not take part in the Tour du Rwanda this year due to disciplinary issues that he has had.

Mugisha made history in November after becoming the first Rwandan to win the annual Grand Prix Chantal Biya.

During the 2020 event, he finished in second position at the 12th Tour du Rwanda edition behind Tesfatsion Natnael of Eritrea.

The 8-stage race is one of the most prestigious cycling events on the continent and has attracted teams from around the world, including Word Tour teams such as Astana Cycling Team and Israel Start-Up Nation.

No Rwandan rider has won the competition since it was upgraded to the UCI 2.1 category in 2019. Eritreans Merhawi Kudus and Natnael Tesfazion have won the race over the past two years.