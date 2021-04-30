Rwanda: BAL Partners With Hollywood Producer Richard Brown to Produce Docuseries

The Basketball Africa League (BAL), alongside award-winning film producer Richard Brown and sports marketing company 'In Front', have teamed up to produce an original documentary series telling the story of the launch and inaugural season of the BAL.

The tournament is a new professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa. The competition will kick-off on Sunday, May 16 in Kigali, Rwanda. With only 18 days remaining for the competition to get underway at the Kigali Arena.

The series will be directed by South African director Tebogo Malope and will follow the stories of the players, coaches and teams from across Africa as they prepare for and compete in the first BAL season.

The docuseries will spotlight the momentum and ambition behind the pan-African basketball league and the individuals who have worked tirelessly to change the landscape of sports on the continent through this historic initiative.

Filming on the series has commenced in several countries.

According to BAL President, Amadou Gallo Fall, the partnership will increase the League's future visibility.

He said: "We are honored to partner with such illustrious producers and visionary filmmakers to tell the story of the Basketball Africa League's inaugural season."

"The BAL will have a transformational impact on basketball and sports as a whole in Africa, and this project will capture this historic moment in time for generations to come," he added.

Below are the 12 club teams from 12 African countries that will compete in the inaugural BAL season:

Ferroviario de Maputo (Mozambique), GNBC (Madagascar), Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria), Petro de Luanda (Angola), AS Douanes (Senegal), AS Police (Mali), FAP (Cameroon), Union Sportive Monastir (Tunisia), AS Sale (Morocco), GSP (Algeria), Patriots (Rwanda) and Zamalek (Egypt).