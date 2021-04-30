Rwanda: Essay Competition to Help Raise Awareness On Standards in Creative Industry

The African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) has organised a continental essay competition for university students, which will be held at two levels; regional and continental.

According to Rwanda Standards Board (RSB) the local organiser of the competition, they have already started receiving entries and that is limited to 25 for every university in the country.

The competition is open to all university students in Africa and the essays should be around the theme, "the role of standardization in promoting Arts, Culture and Heritage the creative economy through standardization"

At the regional level, the overall winner will be rewarded $500 while the first and second runners-up will be given $300 and $200 respectively.

At the continental level, the format will be slightly different. For the top prize, which is $1000, the best female and male will be recognised and rewarded equally.

Then the first and second runners-up will be given $800 and $500, respectively.

According to the organisers, in addition to the cash prize, the overall winner at the continental level will be given a trip to attend the next ARSO general assembly to be held in Nigeria.

Speaking The New Times, Liliane Kamanzi, the director of standards publications, training and technical assistance unit said that this year's theme was inspired by the declaration by the United Nations General Assembly of 2019, which dedicated 2021 as the international year of creative economy for sustainable development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Players in the creative industry should know that there are standards which could help to improve the quality and safety of their products," said Kamanzi.

She added: "And we encourage students to participate in the essay competition to boost their knowledge of standardization activities since they are the future leaders."

Guellord Mbusa, a student of international relations at the Independent University of Kigali, who is one of the participants said he was optimistic, adding that he hoped to make his contribution to the creative industry of the continent.

"I feel confident and very happy to participate in this competition in which I will have many opportunities to contribute in terms of ideas where the role of standardization in promoting African arts, culture and heritage in creative economy for Africa," he said.

He added: "I except to give my views on what has to be done by different governments and African agencies to promote standardization of African arts, culture and heritage to make it competitive on the global arena."

Similar sentiments are shared by Ines de Chance Iradukunda, a second-year student at African Leadership University.

"The platform to participate in this essay competition is an opportunity I don't take for granted keeping in mind that my ideas about standardization will be read by people from all over the continent," she said.

According to Kamanzi, the deadline for submitting essays at the national level is May 10.