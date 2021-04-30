Nigeria: Anxiety in Ondo Community Over Influx of Fulani Men

30 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson

Akure — Residents of the Okitipupa council area of Ondo state have raised the alarm over the influx of Fulani men in the community.

Over 45 group of Northerners were reportedly sighted in the community by the residents.

Reports had it that the Fulani men were brought to the community on Thursday in a truck and dumped around 9:00 pm near Army Barracks in the town for an unspecified purpose.

Leaders in the community rushed to inform both the council chairman lgbekele Akinrinwa and the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

They were reportedly rounded up and prevented from going into the community.

The council chairman, Akinrinwa who rushed to the scene which attracted many residents alleged that it was a native of the town that facilitated the travellers trip to the town.

Akinrinwa said the man had been arrested by personnel of the state's security corps, Amotekun

He pleaded with the people to remain calm as the visitors would be moved to Akure the state's capital for further security checks and investigation.

