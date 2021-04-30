South Africa: Govt Must Urgently Deal With South Africa's Deepening Water Crisis

29 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferrial Adam

South Africa's water resources are at a critical point. Numerous studies show that by the beginning of the next decade the country will face its biggest water crisis yet -- if we don't act now.

Some of the challenges affecting our water include the amount available, the unequal distribution and access to clean water, the quality and state of water infrastructure, droughts causing towns to run dry and corruption that has affected municipal treatment plants, resulting in sewage flows into streets, rivers and groundwater.

South Africa, a naturally water-scarce country and the 30th-driest in the world, is already feeling the pressure. It is predicted that the country's water demand will outstrip supply by 2030 -- that's fewer than 10 years away!

To make matters worse, the little water we do have is being polluted and wasted. Water quality is negatively affected by mining, manufacturing industries, agriculture, crumbling infrastructure and poor wastewater treatment.

According to an article in the Mail & Guardian in 2017, the country's municipal sewage system is close to non-functional, with more than 90% of the 824 treatment plants releasing raw or partially treated sewage into rivers. The South African Human Rights Commission has reported that the Vaal...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

