Zimbabwe: Chadenga Eyes World U-20 Champs

PROMISING high jumper, Kudakwashe Chadenga, is confident of securing a spot at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

He set a new national junior record, in high jump, over the weekend.

Chadenga jumped 2.14m, at the National Junior Championships at White City Stadium, in Bulawayo. It was part of the selection process for the team to take part in the global competition, in August, in Kenya.

The previous record was 2.13m, posted by Takudzwa Muchichwa, in 2012.

Chadenga just missed the 2.16m qualifying standard for the World Championships.

"I'm really happy that I managed to set the new junior record. I am really proud of myself, it's something that I wasn't expecting," he said.

"It is a boost for me. I am very confident that I can do it. It's something I have been working hard for, in the past two years.

"I am confident that I can do it, I only have to work hard, stay consistent, and believe in myself more."

This was only his second competition of the season, after a long break, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Chadenga said what he now need now is support, and sponsorship, to help him attend some of the qualifying events, outside the country. "With help from my coaches, family and friends, I will definitely make it," he said.

"All I need is help, in terms of people, to sponsor me on my trips outside Zimbabwe, so that I can be able to reach the qualifying mark." Sunday's performance also helped him make the qualifying standard, for the Africa Senior Championships, from June 1 to 5, in Algeria. "Qualifying for that competition was a shocker. But, I am really happy that, at such an age, I managed to qualify for a big competition, for the seniors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Athletics Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am really happy," Chadenga said.

He attributed his success to his coaches Keegan Cooke, Aaron Whyte and David Tinago, as well as his brother Munyaradzi, who have been helping him with his training.

He represented the country at the 2019 Confederation of Schools Sport Associations of Southern Africa Championships in Swaziland, and won a gold medal. "My future goals are to become a professional high jumper, make it to the top competitions like the Diamond League and going to the Olympics.

"Í want to become the first Zimbabwean high jumper to get there."

His brother, Munyaradzi, who is also an athlete, feels Kudakwashe is on the right track. "This achievement doesn't surprise me, when you work hard, you always reap what you sow," he said.

"I've always been tough to my young brother, whether at home, or at training.

"The main reason was so that he could learn to be responsible, to know that to get what you may want, you have to work for it.

"And, for him to know that life is not easy, it's best that you mostly rely on yourself and put in the work," said Munyaradzi.

Meanwhile, the 4x100m relay team left for Poland on Wednesday, for the World Relays.

The team is made up of Ngoni Makusha, Itayi Vambe, Dickson Kamungeremu, Makanaka Charamba and South Africa-based Rodwell Ndlovu.