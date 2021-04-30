Botswana: Batswana in Mozambique Safe - Pitso

Maputo — Batswana living and working in Mozambique are reportedly safe from the prevailing insecurity situation in the country's Cabo Delgado Province, about 2 000 kilometres from Maputo.

The few Batswana living in Mozambique were traceable.Botswana high commissioner to Mozambique Mr Gobe Pitso said on Tuesday.

Speaking in an interview, Ambassador Pitso revealed that the embassy had intensified tracing of those staying in Maputo to make assisting them easy in the event they needed help.

He said those who used to work in the troubled Cabo Delgado province had since returned to Botswana or moved elsewhere as companies were forced to release employees fearing for their safety.

Mr Pitso said Maputo and other areas of central Mozambique were still safe as the insurgency was more localised in the northern part of the country although there were fears it might spread.

The high commissioner pointed out that Botswana had always been part of Mozambique's peace process, citing the 1992 peace accord between then president Joaquim Chissano and late Renamo leader Alfonso Dlakama which was forged in Botswana.

Botswana, he said, was the only African country which was a member of the peace process contact group where it continued to play a meaningful role in Mozambique.

Mr Pitso said the country contributed significantly in the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration process of 5 221 former Renamo combatants.

On issues of trade, he said the number of Batswana who used to visit Mozambique for commerce, especial to buy goods such as bales of clothing in Beira, had since declined due to strict COVID-19 health protocols and security concerns.

He advised those still interested in the business to always contact the embassy so that it could step in if the need arose.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>