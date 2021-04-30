Southern Africa: Ministers Agree On Urgent, Collective Response to Insurgency

Maputo — Members of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security ministerial committee have unanimously agreed on the need to act urgently as a collective to quell the terrorist activities in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado Province.

Speaking at the closing of the committee's meeting in Maputo on April 28, chairperson Dr Lemogang Kwape, said a comprehensive strategy for a collective response to the security situation, which would also facilitate humanitarian assistance, especially to the internal displaced persons, was also agreed upon.

Dr Kwape, who is Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, said the strategy would be presented to the heads of state for their consideration and guidance.

He said he was humbled by the overwhelming support countries had pledged to assist fellow citizens of the SADC region, many of whom had been forced to flee their homes and continuously lived in fear.

"There can be no doubt that, given the complex and transnational nature of terrorism, this kind of cooperation is very essential and indeed necessary," he said.

Minister Kwape said he was confident that the collective support from SADC countries would reassure Cabo Delgado residents of the bloc's commitment to swiftly restore normalcy and ensure all Mozambicans enjoyed undisturbed peace, tranquility and socio-economic prosperity.

The meeting was a follow-up to a troika organ directive about two weeks ago that a technical assessment team be deployed to Mozambique to develop an understanding on the type of threat so as to determine an immediate regional response.

Angola, Botswana, Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe availed personnel for the assessment mission.

The assessment report has not yet been made public.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>