Zimbabwe: 'Ex-First Lady Passed Oral Exam'

30 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza-

FORMER First Lady Grace Mugabe performed satisfactorily during an oral examination conducted by an examination panel at her children's home in Mazowe leading to her graduation with a PhD degree, the court heard yesterday.

This was revealed by the third witness in the trial of former University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura, who is accused of illegally awarding Mugabe a PhD degree.

During cross examination by Nyagura's lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara, Surgent Chevo, who was the registrar at the UZ during that period, told the court that there were no irregularities in all processes up until Mugabe graduated with a PhD.

Chevo said the examination panel did an oral examination on Mugabe at her children's home and she passed.

"As she was being asked questions by the examination panel during the oral examination at first she was shivering, but later calmed down and answered them satisfactorily," he said.

Mr Chevo added that everything was done normally and according to the rules and regulations of the University of Zimbabwe.

He further stated that there was nothing unusual in the processes and no signs of favouritism were exhibited.

"After the oral examination the examination panel deliberated on Mugabe's performance and all the members agreed unanimously that she had performed satisfactorily and that she be awarded a PhD degree.

Chevo told the court that he did not receive any instructions from Nyagura which showed favour to Mugabe.

The second witness, senior lecturer Julius Musevenzi, recently told the court that there were documents showing that other university staff members took part in admitting Mrs Mugabe as a student.

It was also revealed through Advocate Zhuwarara's cross examination that there were university documents showing that Mrs Mugabe was conducting research and that progress reports were produced by Prof Mararike.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.