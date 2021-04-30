Zimbabwe: Ex-Football Star Facing Abuse Charges Remanded

30 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike-

FORMER Dynamos FC player, Stanley Chirambadare, was yesterday remanded in custody pending trial on allegations of sexually abusing a teenage boy at his Mufakose soccer academy, after luring him to his house with sweets.

Chirambadare, who was being represented by lawyer Mr Knowledge Maeresera, was remanded to May 13 when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with aggravated indecent assault.

The 59-year-old, who runs a soccer academy in the high density suburb in Harare, was advised to approach the High Court for bail application. He was not asked to plead to the charges. Circumstances leading to his arrest are that sometime in March this year, the teenage boy visited Chirambadare at his residence along Mukonono Road in Mufakose where he wanted to clean the house in return for sweets.

The boy used to visit Chirambadare's place in the company of his friend, but on this day he was alone, according to the State.

After the boy had cleaned the house, Chirambadare allegedly called him inside the house where he said he wanted to give him the sweets. When the boy entered the house, Chirambadare allegedly grabbed him before sexually abusing him.

The former footballer allegedly threatened to kill the boy if he disclosed the attack to anyone. It is alleged that Chirambadare also sexually abused the boy on several other occasions. The matter came to light when the boy disclosed the matter to his uncle after he started developing some piles.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.