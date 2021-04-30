Zimbabwe: PSL Clubs Converge for Crucial Indaba

THE Premier Soccer League family converge in Harare today, for their annual indaba, expected to complete the formalities of how domestic football will return.

The league have proposed action gets underway on May 15, with the first matches of a knock-out tournament, which will be staged over eight weeks.

PSL chief executive, Kennedy Ndebele, told the weekly "Game Plan" football magazine show on ZTV, on Wednesday, the success of this tourney will guide them on when to restart the league championship.

The league have also been talking to some partners ahead of the restart of the top-flight football programme.

Today's indaba, in the capital, will be attended by the 18 club chairpersons of the PSL clubs.

Yesterday, PSL chairman, Farai Jere, provided more clarity ahead of today's meeting.

"We are about to start our season, with a tournament," he said.

"The league championship will start at around the quarter-finals of the tournament, provided the Government would have approved resumption of Divisions One and Two leagues.

"That will resolve the promotion and relegation equation."

Earlier this week, Dynamos chairman, Isaiah Mupfurutsa, told The Herald they were looking to put across their concerns, during the indaba.

"Obviously, as stakeholders, we have our own concerns that we will present to this meeting," he said.

"We also have expectations but I wouldn't want to comment much on it because it will be more like pre-emptying.

"Remember, we are also part of the decision-makers so, I feel, it may not be proper to share our thoughts now.

"But, whatever comes out of the meeting will be binding, we will work with that because it's a resolution made by all clubs."

Of late, there have been fights between players and clubs, over disagreements emanating from the interpretation of the FIFA guidelines, on contracts which expired last year.

Some of the players never played for the clubs, because of the Covid-19 challenges, and they have faced challenges, as they try to move on.

FIFA and ZIFA have encouraged negotiations but the guidelines make it difficult for the two parties to strike an agreement.

Herentals secretary-general, Fainos Madhumbu, said their club expect a lot of clarity to come out of the AGM.

"We have three major expectations as a club," he said.

"The first, and most important of all, is the issue of contracts. This one hasn't been clarified.

"We want to know what exactly should be happening with contracts that expired last year because we have been seeing some confusion around this matter.

"Fortunately, on our part, we have had long-term contracts with our players but I hope the discussion, around this area, will benefit many clubs.

"Secondly, it has to be made clear who is financing the resumption of football. Of course, we all have to contribute.

"But, who is going to play what part, is there going to be shared responsibility?

"Then, we would, obviously, want to know when the game is going to start and in which format," said Madhumbu.

Yadah chairman, Everson Chatambudza, said the clubs have to find common ground at the AGM to avoid transfer chaos.

"We have to find a way to make sure our clubs remain viable, under this difficult Covid-19 environment.

"As clubs, we have been putting efforts to make sure football returns.

"Clubs have done their best to keep paying salaries, and meeting all other obligations.

"I am confident that the game will kick-off this year, as long as the clubs are doing their best to make sure that they adhere to the Covid-19 regulations," said Chatambudza.