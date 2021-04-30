Zimbabwe: Former Health Minister's Trial Date Set

30 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza-

Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has set May 26 as the trial date for former Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo.

Through his lawyer, the ex-Cabinet minister had applied for variation of his bail conditions.

Prosecutor Mr Garudzo Ziyadhuma told the court that he had agreed with the defence to put the application in writing and he would respond to it on May 5.

The former minister is being charged for his alleged involvement in the National Pharmaceutical Company's contract with Drax International LLC to supply medicines and surgical sundries, which the State says was unprocedural. Consequently, Moyo is facing criminal abuse of office charges.

According to court papers, Moyo allegedly influenced the awarding of a US$60 million tender to Drax International, which is head-quartered in the United Arab Emirates.

The tender was allegedly concluded without approval from the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

Moyo allegedly influenced the awarding of the tender to Drax International that sold Covid-19 drugs and personal protective equipment to the government at inflated prices.

Drax International representative Delish Nguwaya was also arrested in connection with the same matter. Following the tender scam, Moyo was sacked from Government.

He is currently out of custody on $50 000 bail.

