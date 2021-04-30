Liberia: Speaker Extols Swedish Amb. Ingrid Wetterqvist

-As she concludes service in Liberia

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers has extolled the Ambassador of Sweden accredited to Liberia Madam Ingrid Wetterqvist as she ends her service in Liberia. According to a press release issued Thursday, 29 April in Monrovia, the Speaker says the Kingdom of Sweden is one of those countries in the European Union with direct and collective records of assisting Liberia significantly, counting the Government of Liberia's efforts in rule of law, infrastructure, good governance, education and health, among others.

During a working visit to Speaker Chambers' Office at the Capitol Building, the Swedish Ambassador said she's pleased about the activities of the Swedish Government and its European partners in Liberia as they buttressed the Liberian Government's development agenda.

Amb. Wetterqvist discloses that her service in Liberia is expected to end soon, and the Kingdom of Sweden has designated her successor, adding that she's expected to depart Liberia in August of this year.

The Swedish Envoy mentioned that her government remains committed to the bilateral relationship with Liberia, and has thanked the government and people of Liberia for their resilience during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amb. Wetterqvist also expresses her regrets over the recent violence in Maryland County which countenanced the vandalization of law enforcement facilities.

She then extends her consolation to Speaker Chambers for the arson attack on his residence in his native Pleebo Sodoken District, Maryland County.

The Swedish Ambassador calls on Liberians to always seek their redress through the law in any event as the case may be in Maryland County or any other place within Liberia.