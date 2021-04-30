Liberian Military Commandant Disrobed

30 April 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) High Command has relieved Lieutenant Colonel Nyankun E. Williams of his post as Commandant of the Armed Forces Training Command (AFTC) on allegation of rape.

In a press release issued Thursday, 29 April by the Ministry of Defense, the authorities say the AFL High Command has forwarded Lieutenant Colonel Williams to the Military Police to face investigation.

The Military Police will conclude its investigation on 10 May 2021, and submit its findings to the AFL High Command for further actions, the release says.

On 26 April 2021, Sergeant Obento Roberts, presently serving the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions in Mali, formally complained against Lieutenant Colonel Nyankun E. Williams of allegedly having sexual intercourse with his (Roberts') 16 years old daughter.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry says Sergeant Obento Roberts has been recalled from the peacekeeping mission to aid the Military Police in the investigation.

The AFL High Command assures the public that all recommendations emanating from the investigation will be fully executed.

At the same time the AFL is assuring the public that it remains a "Force for Good," and will not tolerate any act that has the propensity to undermine the integrity of the Armed Forces of Liberia.-Press release

