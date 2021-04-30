Liberia: Weah Pays Journalist Philip Wesseh's Medical Bills

-As Publisher Association accompanies him to Ghana

President George Manneh Weah has made a cash donation of US$30,000.00 United States dollars to help with the treatment of ailing veteran Liberian journalist and Publisher of one of Liberia's Independent newspapers, the Inquirer Newspaper, Atty. Philip N. Wesseh.

At the time of issuing the release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia said Thursday, 29 April that Atty. Philip Wesseh was undergoing intensive medical care at the Fidelity clinic on 20th Street, Sinkor.

According to the Foreign Ministry release, the amount will be used to underwrite transportation and medical bills of Atty. Wesseh who is expected to be flown to Ghana for advanced treatment.

Presenting the cash amount of US$30,000 on behalf of President George Manneh Weah on Wednesday, 28 April, Liberian Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., said when President Weah was touched when he learned of Atty. Wesseh's sickness, thereby expressing concern about his conditions.

He stated that President Weah, who cares about his citizens, sent him to come and identify with Atty. Wesseh by donating the amount of USD$30,000 to speedily take the publisher of the Inquirer daily to Ghana for advanced medical treatment in order to get him back on his feet to continue his good work to the nation.

The Liberian Foreign Minister also noted that the President wants to let the family know that he is with them in prayer and empathizes with Atty. Wesseh during this undesirable time of ailment.

"I wish you fervent hope and pray that you have a speedy recovery to the fullest. The President wants to see you well, he wants to see you pushing the pen", Minister Kemayah noted.

Foreign Minister Kemayah emphasizes that in the spirit of fast tracking the movement of Atty. Wesseh to Ghana for advanced medical treatment, the government will support the family to get all traveling documents on time for smooth movement.

He said President Weah has instructed him to expeditiously process all traveling documentations needed to have Atty. Wesseh flown out of Liberia.

According to him, this is a commitment of a government that wants to see a vibrant press, disclosing that the Government of Liberia at the United Nations championed a resolution which was adopted declaring the month of September as the Universal Access to Information Day.

Responding to President Weah's good gesture from his sick bed at the local clinic in Monrovia, Atty. Philip Wesseh said the cash donated by the President has solved the problem, adding: "the amount of Thirty thousand United States dollar (USD30,000) donated by President Weah is not a small amount, the amount is so great."

He said he will be back on his feet very soon and strong, amidst cheers from members of the Publishers Association of Liberia (PAL), who went to pay Atty. Wesseh a visit at the local clinic.

For his part, PAL president Othello B. Garblah, accompanied by PAL's vice president Sam O. Dean, former PAL president Philipbert S. Browne and T-Max Jlateh along with other publishers, expressed gratitude to President Weah for the cash donation.

Garblah expressed thanks and appreciation to the President for identifying with one of their members in person of Philip N. Wesseh, adding that the President's contribution will go a long way in transporting and settling the medical bill of their ailing colleague.

He told Minister Kemayah to convey to the President of Liberia, their deep appreciation for his concern and care shown for one of their members.-Press release