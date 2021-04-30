Zimbabwe: Shereni Appointed Technical Director

Former Zimbabwe international, Harlington Shereni, has been appointed the technical director of his hometown club, Chiredzi Stars.

Shereni is expected to bring in the experience he gained, from his stints playing for the Warriors, Dynamos and in France, to transform the club.

The club are in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One League and want another dance with the domestic Premiership.

They came to prominence when Moses Chunga took charge of the club, seven years ago, when they played in the Premier League.

The team now have a board, and executive committee, they hope will guide them back into the top-flight league.

The Lowveld side, which featured in the top-flight league in 2014, have roped in Kurauone Venancio, as club chairman.

"Exciting times are in store for the Lowveld and we have unveiled an inclusive board, which we hope will take us back to the Premier League," said Venancio.

"We are glad to announce that Patrick Madzima, who has been the brains behind the club since its formation, becomes the club president.

"The executive committee is a fusion of both previous, and new members, with Taurai Dzoro retaining his secretary-general post, and Zivanai Mavhiya coming in as the deputy treasurer.

"Chenjerai Taona and Liberty Macharaga are the committee members and they have retained their positions.

"The new thrust is about opening up to the community and have everyone put the shoulder on the wheel, to give a chance to our youngsters, as we pursue the vision to bring Premier League football to Chiredzi.

"The club is grateful for the support from the Diaspora community, to mention but just a few -- Anna Mtungwazi, Dennis Madzingo, Taona and Naboth Gaza -- who stood with us through our peaks and lows, over the years."

Businessman Never Nyabudzo, who is a keen golfer, is now a member of the board.

Executive Committee

Chairman: Kurauone Venancio

Vice-Chairman: Gibson Hwende

Secretary-General: Taurai Dzoro

Treasurer: Collin Togarepi

Deputy Treasurer: Zivanai Mavhiya

Secretary: Laiton Gudo

Marketing Officer: Jameson Charumbira

Covid Compliance Officer: Dr David Tarumbwa

Medical Representative: Dr Rukondo

Female Representative for Recruitment: Murombo Judith

Community Relations: David Callisto

Committee Members: Mashoko Mercy, Macharaga Liberty, Gaza Enerst, Chenjerai Taona

Board Members

Club Patron: Farai Musikavanhu (MP)

Club president: Madzima Patrick

Board Member Finance: Nyemudzo Never

Technical Director: Harlington Shereni

Board member Development: Machera Kudakwashe.