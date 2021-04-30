Zimbabwe: Shereni Appointed Technical Director

Former Zimbabwe international, Harlington Shereni, has been appointed the technical director of his hometown club, Chiredzi Stars.
Shereni is expected to bring in the experience he gained, from his stints playing for the Warriors, Dynamos and in France, to transform the club.
The club are in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One League and want another dance with the domestic Premiership.
They came to prominence when Moses Chunga took charge of the club, seven years ago, when they played in the Premier League.
The team now have a board, and executive committee, they hope will guide them back into the top-flight league.
The Lowveld side, which featured in the top-flight league in 2014, have roped in Kurauone Venancio, as club chairman.
"Exciting times are in store for the Lowveld and we have unveiled an inclusive board, which we hope will take us back to the Premier League," said Venancio.
"We are glad to announce that Patrick Madzima, who has been the brains behind the club since its formation, becomes the club president.
"The executive committee is a fusion of both previous, and new members, with Taurai Dzoro retaining his secretary-general post, and Zivanai Mavhiya coming in as the deputy treasurer.
"Chenjerai Taona and Liberty Macharaga are the committee members and they have retained their positions.
"The new thrust is about opening up to the community and have everyone put the shoulder on the wheel, to give a chance to our youngsters, as we pursue the vision to bring Premier League football to Chiredzi.
"The club is grateful for the support from the Diaspora community, to mention but just a few -- Anna Mtungwazi, Dennis Madzingo, Taona and Naboth Gaza -- who stood with us through our peaks and lows, over the years."
Businessman Never Nyabudzo, who is a keen golfer, is now a member of the board.
Executive Committee
Chairman: Kurauone Venancio
Vice-Chairman: Gibson Hwende
Secretary-General: Taurai Dzoro
Treasurer: Collin Togarepi
Deputy Treasurer: Zivanai Mavhiya
Secretary: Laiton Gudo
Marketing Officer: Jameson Charumbira
Covid Compliance Officer: Dr David Tarumbwa
Medical Representative: Dr Rukondo
Female Representative for Recruitment: Murombo Judith
Community Relations: David Callisto
Committee Members: Mashoko Mercy, Macharaga Liberty, Gaza Enerst, Chenjerai Taona
Board Members
Club Patron: Farai Musikavanhu (MP)
Club president: Madzima Patrick
Board Member Finance: Nyemudzo Never
Technical Director: Harlington Shereni
Board member Development: Machera Kudakwashe.