Zimbabwe: Uncle Axed to Death After 'Thin' Cow Argument

A 57-year-old Binga man struck and killed his 62-year-old uncle with an axe after the two had a misunderstanding over the proposed sale of the former's beast.

According to police, Simati Mefias Mudimba from Chief Pashu area died on the spot from injuries sustained after being struck by his nephew William Sibanga Muzamba.

It is alleged that Mudimba had advised Muzamba against selling his beast but to slaughter it for meat.

This however did not go down well with Muzamba who is alleged to have armed himself with an axe which he used to strike Mudimba twice on the head causing his death on the spot.

The two had been drinking opaque beer at a neighbour, Fanson Muleya's homestead when Muzamba consulted his uncle over the idea of selling one of his beasts.

Witnesses said it was the now deceased who first pulled the axe and threatened to strike his nephew with it but was disarmed.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the murder and arrest of Muzamba.

"A man was murdered by his nephew with an axe following a misunderstanding over sale of a beast," Inspector Banda said.

"On 24 April around 5pm William Sibanga Muzamba and Simati Mefias Mudimba were drinking traditional beer at the informant Fanson Muleya's homestead when the two had an argument.

"Muzamba was telling his uncle Mudimba about selling his beast but he (deceased) told him not to sell it and suggested that it be slaughtered because it was old and had lost weight."

He said this did not go down well with Muzamba leading to the ill-fated misunderstanding.

Mudimba reportedly started insulting his nephew and proceeded to pull a small axe from his trousers, threatening to kill him.

Muzamba is said to have disarmed his uncle before striking him twice on the head causing his instant death.

Other villagers fled from the scene while the owner of the homestead ran to Pashu police post where he filed a report.

Muzamba surrendered himself to the police leading to his arrest for murder.