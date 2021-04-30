Liberia: NPA Boss Twehway Confesses

Bill Twehway, the Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA) of Liberia has openly told citizens of Rivercess County that he did not help them as a son over the years.

According to him, over the years while in the legislature, he did not look back at the county in terms of helping with the developmental agenda of the area.

He regretted but fast to realise this, thus making him to work.

He spoke at a town hall meeting in Yarpah Town, Rivercess during the third leg of President George M. Weah's visitation in the county.

It was at the event that he said during the time he was a lawmaker making around fifteen thousand (15,000.00) United States Dollars as remuneration and other benefits, he was unable to impact the lives of the people of Rivercess.

The narration of him not helping his people has changed people of the area has started feeling that since his appointment, their lives gradually begun to touch him; thus making him to somehow turn into a humanitarian under the regime of President George M. Weah.

The NPA boss has begun the implementation of projects in his county by building housing units in his own home town, visiting with them and at the same time responding to their pressing financial issues.

All these did not happen when he was Assistant Minister at the Ministry of Education during the presidency of former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf nor did they fall his 'benevolent spirit' when he was lawmaker for six unbroken years.

Dr. Twehway agreeably told the people that he has started impacting the lives of his people because of his proximity to President George Weah.

He praised president Weah for appointing him as Manager of the National Port, something he said he remains very grateful to the president and the CDC led government.