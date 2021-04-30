South Africa: 46 Covid-19 Related Deaths Recorded On Thursday

30 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

There have been 1 087 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest statistics released by the Health Department on Thursday.

The cumulative number of infections identified in the country has now risen to 1 579 536.

Meanwhile, 46 more people have died due to COVID-19 complications, which brings the death toll to 54 331.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, 14 fatalities were logged in Gauteng, 13 in Gauteng, 11 in the Free State, three each in the Northern Cape and Western Cape, and two in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said the Minister.

While 1 504 426 patients have recovered from COVID-19 since the outbreak, there are 20 779 people who are currently infected.

"The number of tests conducted to date is 10 625 030. Of these, 23 137 tests were conducted since the last report," said Mkhize.

The Minister also announced that there are now 307 591 healthcare workers who have been vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol to date.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), as of 29 April 2021, there have been 149 216 984 global confirmed cases of COVID-19; 3 144 028 deaths, while 968 452 196 vaccine doses have been administered.

