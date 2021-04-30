Liberia: NBC to Review Concession Agreements

29 April 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

As VOSIEDA launches its critical Ecosystem project to protect community forest, the Director General of the National Bureau of Concessions has disclosed that it is going review all of concession agreements to ensure such agreements are protective of the forest and community.

Atty. Edwin Dennis mentioned that the Commission will make sure that all concession agreements have a clue to protect diversity and the full implementation. That the government will ensure that all companies are treated fairly.

Dennis made the disclosure at the launch of VOSIEDA Critical Ecosystem project title: "mainstreaming Biodiversity and Ecosystem services into community forestry on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in the ELWA community.

He noted that when the laws are not implemented, it is perceived that there is no law, but there are laws that protect our Ecosystem adding, non-compliance concessionaires will be named, shame and panelized.

Subsequently; Dennis cautioned the Organization to also embark on information dissemination campaign on grounds that people are not engaged into property theft.

He cautioned Liberians to make sure the forest are protected.

The project is funded by the Critical Ecosystem partnership fund large grant. It is 18 months project that seeks to tackle conservation issues in the country's Cessto Sapo Grabo cavalla corridor ensuring community that they are aware of the laws and take ownership in the protection of the forest.

The project intends to gather new approaches to biodiversity mainstreaming by conducting policy relevant research in various communities, operation and analyzing the outreach to inform and influence development in Liberia.

Under this project, VOSIEDA will also monitor the community forestry management plan within targeted communities.

Giving an overview of the project, VOSIEDA Team Lead, H. Timothy Kortu said Mainstreaming Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services into Community Forestry in Liberia is significant to the growth and development of Liberia.

Timothy Kortu mentioned that Liberia as a country, set aside 98.5 percent in the Guinean forest Ecosystem hot spot and currently Liberia has 15 percent of that forest. That means Liberia is completely covered by tropical rain forest.

The VOSIEDA boss indicated that though these forests have being fragmented to logging and farming, but still contained significant and exceptionally divers biodiversity and impressive level of Ecosystem.

According to Kortu, Liberia has had three systems of forest management: Commercial, Community and conservation after it's civil unrest.

He declared his Organization's commitment to working with communities in making sure to ease some of the many challenges they are face with.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.