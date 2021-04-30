Zimbabwe: Woman Found With $48 Million Mbanje Stash

FORTY-NINE-year-old Patricia Ncube, a Victoria Falls woman found with 481kg of mbanje with a street value of more than $48 million in her house could qualify to be an enterprising woman, but unfortunately, possessing dagga is a criminal offence.

Police received a tip-off on Wednesday that Ncube was in possession of mbanje and raided the house in the afternoon.

What the team of canine dog section as well as drugs and narcotics found was shocking: 14 by 50kg bags stashed in a bedroom hut that was always locked.

The house could be in the high-density suburb but inside was an illegal fortune worth $48 100 000.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Ncube who is set to appear in court.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms arrest of Patricia Ncube for unlawful possession of dagga on 28 April 2021. Police detectives received information to the effect that the suspect was in possession of dangerous drugs and acting on the information, they teamed up with the Canine Unit and raided the suspect's residence.

"They arrested the suspect and recovered 14 x 50kg bags of dagga weighing 481kg... in the suspect's bedroom," Nyathi said.

He thanked the unnamed informants for supplying information on the criminal activity to the police.