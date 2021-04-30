Zimbabwe: Woman Found With $48 Million Mbanje Stash

30 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

FORTY-NINE-year-old Patricia Ncube, a Victoria Falls woman found with 481kg of mbanje with a street value of more than $48 million in her house could qualify to be an enterprising woman, but unfortunately, possessing dagga is a criminal offence.

Police received a tip-off on Wednesday that Ncube was in possession of mbanje and raided the house in the afternoon.

What the team of canine dog section as well as drugs and narcotics found was shocking: 14 by 50kg bags stashed in a bedroom hut that was always locked.

The house could be in the high-density suburb but inside was an illegal fortune worth $48 100 000.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Ncube who is set to appear in court.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms arrest of Patricia Ncube for unlawful possession of dagga on 28 April 2021. Police detectives received information to the effect that the suspect was in possession of dangerous drugs and acting on the information, they teamed up with the Canine Unit and raided the suspect's residence.

"They arrested the suspect and recovered 14 x 50kg bags of dagga weighing 481kg... in the suspect's bedroom," Nyathi said.

He thanked the unnamed informants for supplying information on the criminal activity to the police.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.