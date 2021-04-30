South Africa: Sassa On Ending of Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress '350 Grant'

29 April 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is reminding clients that the Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress ("350 Grant") comes to an end tomorrow, Friday 30 April 2021.

This means that no new applications will be accepted after this date. However, all applications which have been approved and who have not yet received the money will still be paid.

Declined Applications

Those clients who had their "350 Grant" applications declined for the period from February to March 2021 may appeal by going to the website at https://SRD.sassa.gov.za and follow the links for reconsideration. If you do not appeal, the declined application will not be reconsidered. The appeal period closes on 31 March 2021. No appeals will be considered after this date.

