South Africa: Misinformation Literacy, Not Punitive Laws, Needed to Combat Fake News

29 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Cunliffe-Jones

African governments have resorted to new laws against false information, that don't reduce harm. They also don't promote media literacy in schools, which could.

"In a multi-ethnic and multireligious country like ours, 'fake news' is a time bomb," Nigerian Information Minister Lai Mohammed warned journalists at a briefing in Abuja in 2018. "In recent weeks, many anarchists have been doing everything possible to detonate the bomb." To disarm this time bomb, his government would educate Nigerians to identify it at source. "We do not intend to resort to coercion or censorship," the minister pledged. Instead, he proposed ways the public could identify false information. "These simple measures may not end 'fake news', but they will go a long way in stemming its spread."

A few weeks later, President Macky Sall of Senegal went further, calling publicly on his education minister to come up with a plan to promote media literacy in schools. This would "counter 'fake news' and other false information" because the internet was "becoming sabotaged by bad practice".

Since concern rose worldwide in 2016 about the effects of misinformation -- from provoking vigilante violence in Ethiopia to the use of ineffective medical treatments for Ebola and Covid-19 --...

