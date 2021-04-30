Zimbabwe: WHO Rep Pays Tribute to Occupants of Bulawayo Flat

World Health Organization (WHO) country representative, Alex Gasasira has commended government's efforts in the fight against Covid-19 but warned against complacency in observing preventive protocols as the disease is still menacing.

Speaking after a tour of one of Bulawayo's overcrowded residential places, Sidojiwe Flats Wednesday, Gasasira also commended occupants at the flats for observing Covid-19 protocols despite the squalid conditions at the residential place.

"It is very heart-warming to hear one year into the pandemic, this community has been spared and it was not spared by accident.

"You must be doing some things right. You must be following the guidelines which the government is doing and I wish to congratulate you," said Gasasira.

The WHO Country representative also commended the government for rolling out the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

"I wish to congratulate the government for all the steps that is being taken including the recent introduction of vaccination.

"I would encourage all of us to take full advantage and ensure that we keep the coronavirus out of our community," he said.

Gasasira was part of senior UN officials who were touring various UN funded projects in the city.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has since condemned Sidojiwe Flats as inhabitable.