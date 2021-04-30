Liberia: Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, U.S. Government, World Monument Fund to Sign Pact for the Preservation of Liberia's Historical Island

30 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia, represented by the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, will on Friday April 30, 2021 enter into an agreement with the U.S. Government, through its embassy accredited near Monrovia, and the World Monument Fund for the development and preservation of the Providence Island.

The ceremony marking the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding amongst the parties is expected to take place at 3pm and will be graced by senior government officials, including His Excellency President George M. Weah, U.S. Ambassador Michael McCarthy, WMF's Representative Stephen Battle, and other dignitaries.

The agreement will pave the way for funding to be provided by the American government through the World Monument Fund for the transformation of the historic site into a major destination for international tourism and cultural preservation.

A delegation from the WMF, along with the University of Virginia's in the U.S., has arrived in the country, and will be on hand to consumate the deal. The University of Liberia is also expected to be a part of the historic event.

The program will include cultural performances, an official touring of the Island by President Weah, Amb. McCarthy, Mr. Battle and other officials.

A dinner to be hosted by U.S. Ambassador McCarthy at the U.S. Embassy will follow the official program.

In 2020, World Monuments Fund was awarded a grant by the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation to develop a preservation and reuse plan for Providence Island.

Efforts to preserve Providence Island as an urban park that tells the story of the founding of the nation and its deep historical ties to the United States began in October 2020, in partnership with the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism. WMF's project will include research, documentation, surveys, and an extensive field study developed jointly by students from the University of Liberia and the University of Virginia School of Architecture's Center for Cultural Landscapes, which will provide recommendations for the preservation and reuse of the island.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.